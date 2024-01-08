New NMU provost and vice president named

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Northern Michigan University has named a new provost and vice president for academic affairs and she happens to be a native of Finland.

Anne Dahlman will take over the position effective April 1. 

NMU President Brock Tessman said Dahlman stood out during the selection process because of the energy, creativity and vision she can bring to the University. 

Dahlman holds master’s degrees in Swedish/German education, teaching English to speakers of other languages, and German. She also earned a Ph.D in curriculum and instruction.

Dahlman has 27 years of higher education experience and most recently served as interim associate provost at Minnesota State University Mankato.

She met her husband Eric while he was attending college in Finland during a study abroad program. The couple has two adult children who live in Minnesota.

“Northern is a special place with excellent faculty and academic programs, and I look forward to working with all campus members to offer extraordinary educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds,” Dahlman said. “Together we can do great things, and I felt this sense of community when I visited the campus. I believe that Northern can become a model of academic excellence—a North Star—for other regional universities. I’m excited to be part of this work.”

