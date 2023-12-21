Construction is underway at an Upper Peninsula wastewater treatment facility

Upgrades at the Gogebic-Iron Wastewater Authority are being funded by a low-interest loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and an American Rescue Plan grant.

For 30 years, the GIWA has handled wastewater treatment for the City of Ironwood, Ironwood Township and the City of Hurley, Wisconsin. During that time the facility has effectively operated with minimal upgrades, leading to escalating deterioration, outdated equipment, and a system that has had multiple fecal limit violations.

With the help of the funding assistance the GIWA will improve multiple facets of the wastewater treatment facility in addition to upgrading to a biosystems treatment process.

In the western Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin regions, the project is crucial to protecting water quality.