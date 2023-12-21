Construction is underway at an Upper Peninsula wastewater treatment facility

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Upgrades at the Gogebic-Iron Wastewater Authority are being funded by a low-interest loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and an American Rescue Plan grant. 

For 30 years, the GIWA has handled wastewater treatment for the City of Ironwood, Ironwood Township and the City of Hurley, Wisconsin. During that time the facility has effectively operated with minimal upgrades, leading to escalating deterioration, outdated equipment, and a system that has had multiple fecal limit violations.

With the help of the funding assistance the GIWA will improve multiple facets of the wastewater treatment facility in addition to upgrading to a biosystems treatment process. 

In the western Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin regions, the project is crucial to protecting water quality.

More Stories

Drivers are reminded to avoid distractions during the holidays by Michigan State Police and Gov. Whitmer

2 days ago Selena Potila

Two Arrested in Connection with Shotgun Death

2 days ago Jessica Potila

Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Child

3 days ago Jessica Potila

Marquette County Judges Appointed

3 days ago Jessica Potila

GS Engineering of Houghton is developing an unmanned vehicle

4 days ago Selena Potila

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library announces it’s Winter Reading Challenge

4 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Construction is underway at an Upper Peninsula wastewater treatment facility

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Remembering the Italian Hall Tragedy

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Spring Funding Cycle Grant Portal Opens with the Superior Health Foundation

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Chris Patritto Officially Named the 10th President of Gogebic Community College

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Will Select a New Commissioner to Join the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier