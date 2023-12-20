Drivers are reminded to avoid distractions during the holidays by Michigan State Police and Gov. Whitmer

The Michigan State Police and Governor Gretchen Whitmer remind motorists to avoid distractions while driving to your holiday destinations this season.

Governor Whitmer signed legislation into law in June making it illegal to hold or manually use cellphones or other mobile electronics while driving. When drivers engage in these acts, they are committing a primary offense, which means an officer can stop and ticket them.

Whitmer said “As you hit the road to see family this holiday season, make sure you stay safe by keeping your eyes on the road and off your phone. We all want to get to where we need to go, but road safety is on all of us. I urge every Michigander to do their part in keeping our roads safe by following our new hands–free technology law. We know that distracted driving can cause traffic delays and serious harm to you, your family, or your fellow Michiganders. This year let’s keep each other safe and enjoy a happy holiday season.”

There were 66 traffic deaths in Michigan between 2018 and 2022, including 17 fatalities involving alcohol during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Col. James F. Grady the second, director of the MSP stated “Simple acts and behavior changes can save lives. Never drive impaired, buckle up, watch your speed and make it a habit to check road conditions before you travel. Because Michigan’s winter weather can be unpredictable.”