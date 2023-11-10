Beauty and the Beast presented by the Marquette Senior High School

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Beauty and the Beast presented by Marquette Senior High School

ABC 10’s newest reporter, Trevor Freeman, visits the Kaufman Auditorium for the student lead production, Beauty and the Beast.

The Broadway musical will be presented Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. Adult tickets are $15, senior citizen tickets are $10, and student tickets are $10.

Tickets are available on the official ticket website of Northern Michigan University: NMU Tickets

 

 

