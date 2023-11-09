Join Kognisjon Bryggeri for their version of “Opening Day” of beer season

20 hours ago Selena Potila

If hunting for deer isn’t your thing, join the brewery Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 P.M. for an evening inspired by beer. Craft beers and beer-inspired dishes will be a featured guest to your tastebuds.

The evening begins with a harvest-style beer brewed in collaboration with Barley’s Angels U.P. then off to the brewhouse for a tour with the talented brewers. The festivities will close with a cooking demonstration led by chef and beertender Virginia Adams. The chef will showcase her brew-inspired recipes including a made-from-scratch beer mac and cheese.

Following the demo, patrons are invited to make their way back to the taproom to enjoy the food with a beer flight of their choosing.

Tickets are available for $40 and space is limited. Don’t miss out on this fantastic night of craft beer, food, and fun!

For tickets visit:  Opening Day Brewhouse Demo with Barley’s Angels U.P. at Kognisjon Bryggeri Tickets, Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite

