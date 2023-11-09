Join Kognisjon Bryggeri for their version of “Opening Day” of beer season

If hunting for deer isn’t your thing, join the brewery Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 P.M. for an evening inspired by beer. Craft beers and beer-inspired dishes will be a featured guest to your tastebuds.

The evening begins with a harvest-style beer brewed in collaboration with Barley’s Angels U.P. then off to the brewhouse for a tour with the talented brewers. The festivities will close with a cooking demonstration led by chef and beertender Virginia Adams. The chef will showcase her brew-inspired recipes including a made-from-scratch beer mac and cheese.

Following the demo, patrons are invited to make their way back to the taproom to enjoy the food with a beer flight of their choosing.

Tickets are available for $40 and space is limited. Don’t miss out on this fantastic night of craft beer, food, and fun!

For tickets visit: Opening Day Brewhouse Demo with Barley’s Angels U.P. at Kognisjon Bryggeri Tickets, Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite