Blood Donations Needed for the Upper Peninsula

6 hours ago Alexis Baumann

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a need for all blood types. The UPRBC has three main collection sites in Marquette, Escanaba and Hancock. Additionally, the company frequently partners with community organizations to host drives throughout the area.

The donations are the primary supplier for the 13 upper peninsula hospitals, meaning the blood donated stays to help people in the Upper Peninsula. If you donate in the month of October, you will receive a basket of Vango’s waffle fries or one scoop of gelato at Provisions MQT.

Fact: A single donation can save up top 3 lives.

You can learn more at UP Regional Blood Center | Marquette, Escanaba & Hancock (uphealthsystem.com). Call the UPRBC location closest to you to set up your donation.

Or watch here: U.P. Regional Blood Center Needs Donations in the Month of October – YouTube

