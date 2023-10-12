NMU student completes internship in Denmark

6 hours ago Selena Potila

Environmental studies and sustainability major, Elizabeth Williams, completed a three-month internship at Bloxhub, the Nordic hub for sustainable urbanization in Copenhagan, Denmark. Williams pursued the opportunity as a recipient of the prestigious Voyager scholarship a two-year program for U.S. students, in their junior and senior years, who are committed to pursuing careers serving the public and their communities.

