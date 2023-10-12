Michigan Spark Grants

The DNR has recommended 31 projects totaling almost 22 million dollars and 14 sub–recipient grants totaling 845,000 dollars for the final round of DNR–administered spark grant

funding.

Some of these grant requests are local to Marquette County.

Including a $458,000 grant for “Creating a regional recreation trailhead” in the City of Marquette. A $997,600 grant for the “KI Sawyer Little Lake Park Revival”

And lastly an $886,800 dollar grant for “Draver Community Park” in Powell Township.

The Western, Central, and Eastern Upper Peninsula Planning & Development Regional Commision sub–recipient grants totaled $96,965

DNR Director Scott Bowen said quote, “Michiganders of all ages deserve the chance to discover the outdoors, enjoy new recreation experiences and relax with family and friends.

These spark grants will help make that possible by funding a variety of public recreation projects across the state” end quote.

To learn more about all DNR grant opportunities visit Grants (michigan.gov)

Michigan DNR Grants Totaling Almost $22 Million Dollars