Strega Nonna hosts benefit concert

Strega Nonna is hosting a special benefit concert Sunday, Oct. 15 to support Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) in Negaunee.

The concert will feature singer-songwriter, Jaimee Harris. Harris’s works have been heavily influenced by her own family’s generational addiction and mental health journeys.

