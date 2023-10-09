Strega Nonna hosts benefit concert

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Strega Nonna is hosting a special benefit concert Sunday, Oct. 15 to support Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) in Negaunee.

The concert will feature singer-songwriter, Jaimee Harris. Harris’s works have been heavily influenced by her own family’s generational addiction and mental health journeys.

For more, visit our YouTube page:

Strega Nonna Hosts Benefit – YouTube

For ticket information visit:

Jaimee Harris Benefit Concert! (plus strega antipasti & dessert buffet!) – Strega Nonna

