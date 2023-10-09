Copper County Mental Health Celebrates 60 Years

19 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Come celebrate 60 years of support with Copper Country Mental Health on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023. Between 5:00pm and 6:30pm, the public will be welcome to stop by one of the 4 clinic buildings. While at the event, you can enjoy snacks, be entered in a raffle (that you don’t have to be present to win) and ask any questions you may have.

60 years of helping people in the Upper Peninsula with their mental health is a huge accomplishment. Mental Health is a vital part of keeping you healthy, learn more when you join the celebration on October 18th.

There are locations in L’Anse, Ontonagon, Houghton and Calumet.

