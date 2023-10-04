Highly invasive aquatic plant is discovered in Michigan waters

The Michigan Invasive Species Program, announced October 2, that hydrilla has been found in adjacent private ponds in Berrien Springs in Southwest Michigan. Michigan State University Extension assisted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Staff by confirming the identification of the invasive plant. The organizations participated in a survey effort to determine the extent of the new invasion.

