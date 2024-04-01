Mackinac Island wins flower festival award

We Yoopers have always known Mackinac Island to be a beautiful place and now we can prove it.

The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival won second place in the best flower festival category of USA Today’s 10 Best readers choice awards.

“Mackinac Island ushers in the summer season with the 10-day Lilac Festival each June,” according to USA Today. “The festival began as a way to entice visitors to the island with horse-drawn carriage rides amid the island’s fragrant flowers.”

Mackinac Island Mayor Margaret Doud said the award is a reminder to the community of the magic this tourist destination has to offer.

“Each season when the lilacs on Mackinac Island bloom, it reminds us of the island’s rich history and breathtaking landscapes,” she said. “As we prepare to welcome guests for the 2024 season, this recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing visitors with unforgettable experiences and preserving the magic of Mackinac for generations to come.”