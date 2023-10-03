UPHS – Marquette Welcomes New Doctor

The Respiratory Medicine team at U.P. Health System- Marquette welcomes Critical Care Pulmonologist Dr. Sarah Meehan. She completed her doctorate at the university of Illinois – Chicago College of Human Medicine followed by her residency in Dallas, Texas.

Dr. Meehan specializes in shortness of breath, unexplained cough, lung cancer screening, thoracentesis, and bronchoscopy. That is a minimally invasive procedure that allows providers to look inside the lungs to properly take biopsies for further testing, treat airway blockages, and diagnose disease. She will also work closely with patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Gar Atchison, the UP-Health System- Marquette CEO and Market President of U.P Health System stated, “the arrival of Dr. Meehan is very exciting as it will help us to continue to expand high–quality, timely, and specialized pulmonary services right here in the upper peninsula.”

Dr. Meehan stated, “Our extended family is from the Upper Peninsula, and we have always loved visiting. When the opportunity presented itself, we knew that we wanted to make it our home. As a provider, I strive to do all that I can to help people improve their quality of life as much as possible.”

Good Luck to Dr. Sarah Meehan as she cares for the patients in the Upper Peninsula.