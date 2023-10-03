“Empty The Shelter” Event at UPAWS

4 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Between the dates of October 1st, 2023, and October 15th, 2023, UPAWS has partnered up with Bissell Pet Foundation to give the community the “Empty the Shelter” event!

During this time frame, people can adopt dogs and cats that are 6 months or older for special pricing. How does this work? The adopter will spin the price wheel to reveal their adoption fee, it’s just that simple. The price range as follows:

CATS: Prices will vary between $0 and $25 dollars.

DOGS: Prices will vary between $0 and $50 dollars.

All animals would be vaccinated and spayed/neutered with the adoption.

Appointments are needed to bring home and view your next fur baby. View available animals online at Home – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org) and go to Book an Appointment with UPAWS (Personal Meetings and Services/Pet Services) | Picktime to schedule your one-on-one time with the animal(s) of your choice.

Watch more here: UPAWS’ Empty the Shelter Event – YouTube 

 

