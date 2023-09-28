Spencer Torkelson Smashes Milestone

15 hours ago Gabriel Pickup

Courtesy: Carlos Osorio, AP

DETROIT, Mich.- Spencer Torkelson recorded his 30th Home Run today as the Detroit Tigers completed the sweep over the Kansas City Royals.

In just his second season in MLB, Torkelson improved his batting average by .3, recording 138 hits (so far), and is seven RBIs away from 100.

At just 24 years old, the Tigers’ first baseman has proven himself to be an anchor for this team offensively.  If the Tigers go that route, they have some veteran contracts to get rid of, including Javier Baez.

With Miguel Cabrera retiring at the end of the season, Detroit is hoping that Miggy can pass the ‘Tork’ to Spencer.

 

