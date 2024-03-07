Nurses to rally at Sault hospital

Nurses negotiating a new contract at MyMichigan Medical Center Sault will hold a rally outside the hospital next week.

The event is not a work stoppage or strike, but rather an informational picket regarding the contract negotiations.

The nurses say they are frustrated with hospital executives who are demanding concessions in the contract that are not being asked of non–union nurses and wages that are not competitive with other area hospitals.

These factors jeopardize the ability to recruit and retain nurses to the Sault Ste. Marie hospital, according to the nurses union.

“As a union, we have the ability to speak up together for what is right for our patients and each other. We are rallying because we want to send a clear message to executives that nurses will do what it takes to advocate for our community’s needs,” Colleen Waucaush, RN, and president of the MNA local at the hospital saiD.

The rally will take place Tuesday, March 12 from