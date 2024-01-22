Most popular dog breed in Michigan

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

The golden retriever is the most popular dog in Michigan households, according to U.S. News and World Report. 

Although goldens win over the hearts of more people than any other dog breed in 14 states, the most popular dog in the United States may surprise you. The chihuahua is most likely to become a family pet in 21 states. 

Rounding out the top five in Michigan are the German shepherd, chihuahua, shih tzu and goldendoodle. 

And when it comes to naming our beloved canines, Fido and Butch appear to be a thing of the past. Those did not even make the top 100 list of dog names in our country. The top five are Bella, Luna, Max, Daisy and Charlie.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

UP Health Systems will begin visitor restrictions for all inpatient units at all hospital facilities

7 hours ago Selena Potila

The 137th Ski Jumping Tournament marvels with high-flying jumps

7 hours ago Selena Potila

ABC 10’s Selena Potila earns third International Design Award

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Suspect in custody following courthouse/police department lockdown in Marquette

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Honor Credit Union announces its 2024 Community Commitment Scholarship Program

3 days ago Selena Potila

Issue with our tower

3 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

UP Health Systems will begin visitor restrictions for all inpatient units at all hospital facilities

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Ontonagon County Sheriff deputies are investigating the cause of a fatal traffic accident in Ewen

7 hours ago Selena Potila

The 137th Ski Jumping Tournament marvels with high-flying jumps

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Swim and Dive: Northern Michigan University Vs. UW-Green Bay

7 hours ago Selena Potila

ABC 10’s Selena Potila earns third International Design Award

8 hours ago Jessica Potila