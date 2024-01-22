Most popular dog breed in Michigan

The golden retriever is the most popular dog in Michigan households, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Although goldens win over the hearts of more people than any other dog breed in 14 states, the most popular dog in the United States may surprise you. The chihuahua is most likely to become a family pet in 21 states.

Rounding out the top five in Michigan are the German shepherd, chihuahua, shih tzu and goldendoodle.

And when it comes to naming our beloved canines, Fido and Butch appear to be a thing of the past. Those did not even make the top 100 list of dog names in our country. The top five are Bella, Luna, Max, Daisy and Charlie.