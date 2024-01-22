ABC 10’s Selena Potila earns third International Design Award

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Congratulations goes to ABC 10 News anchor and reporter Selena Potila who has been awarded an honorable mention in the 2023 International Design Awards. Selena designed the logo for “Courage Incorporated,” an Ishpeming based non-profit organization that provides free outdoor adventures for people living with physical disabilities and chronic illness. This is Selena’s third International Design Award. She also received an honorable mention in 2014 and a bronze award in the worldwide competition in 2017, both for work she created for The Mining Journal’s Superiorland Magazine. 

