DNR Stock 9 Million Fish

The DNR stocked 269 tons of fish this year. 8 different species, plus one hybrid, a total of 9.3 million fish.

DNR fishery crews stocked fish at 705 different sites.

The Marquette State Fish Hatchery stocked 340,000 lake trout, brook trout, and splake (a lake and brook trout hybrid).

Thompson State Fish Hatchery in Manistique stocked 997,000 fish that included yearling steelhead and fingerling chinook salmon.

2.7 million walleye spring fingerlings were also stocked by the DNR and Tribal Partners.

