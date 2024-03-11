Deer are on the move, motorists beware

1 day ago Jessica Potila

With icy roads becoming less of a threat as March moves forward, another seasonal driving danger has emerged.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division officials urge motorists to be mindful of increased deer movement in the Upper Peninsula.

Deer movement has increased as the animals leave their wintering complexes to return to range they occupy during the spring and summer months.

The DNR asks motorists to remain alert, anticipate deer crossing roads and to use extra caution while driving.

 

