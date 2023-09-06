Fuelwood Permit

Missing your favorite flannel shirt in the back of your closet?

Before you know it, cooler weather will arrive, bringing opportunities to enjoy your flannel along with flickering bonfires.

With a $20 fuelwood permit you can collect firewood for your campfires or to warm your winter woodstove. A fuelwood permit allows users to gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, for up to 90 days.

Fuelwood permits are for personal use only and apply to one household.

A permit allows for gathering of up to 5 cords of wood.

A cord of wood is 8 feet long, 4 feet wide, and 4 feet high.

You can purchase permits online at: Michigan DNR eLicense Home (mdnr-elicense.com)

All permits will expire December 31st of this year.

FUEL WOOD PERMIT INFORMATION – YouTube

