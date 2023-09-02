Short-Staffed Michigan Gets the Job Done

ANN ARBOR, MICH- Saturday marked the beginning of the NCAA College Football season for the University of Michigan. Controversy surrounding the university caused several coaching staff suspensions, but Michiganders can rest assured that this team is legit.

Michigan vs. East Carolina: How it Went Down

The Wolverines made light work of the ECU Pirates. On defense, Michigan held them to 132 passing yards, and only 235 yards total. For reference, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy totaled 280 yards passing and three touchdowns; all to senior wideout Roman Wilson. The junior out of La Grange, Illinois was an accuracy machine, completing 26/30 passes to eight different players.

Michigan RB Blake Corum also caught fire. He split carries with Donovan Edwards, but proved why he should be RB1 going forward. The senior ball carrier from Virginia rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries including a 37 yard play that led to a two-yard house call. The offense was clicking on all cylinders, converting 26 first downs to ECU’s 12. The #2 ranked Wolverines coasted to a 30-3 victory. This win marked their 16th straight win at Ann Arbor.

Going Forward

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended from the team for their match against East Carolina, will miss the following two games under the same suspension. Winning this game convincingly was a phenomenal way to prove that despite Harbaugh’s importance to the squad, the Wolverines’ resilience could take them far. Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore will return from his one game suspension attached with Jim Harbaugh’s four-game halt. Jesse Minter, the team’s Defensive Coordinator who filled the vacant head coaching role against ECU, will act as head coach next week, and Moore the following match before Harbaugh’s return to the sidelines.

Michigan will play the UNLV rebels at home next saturday at 3:30PM EST. They will play unranked opponents the entirety of Harbaugh’s hiatus, which should help steer the ship forward for this hungry football program.