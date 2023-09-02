Get to Know Michigan State’s QB1

ISHPEMING, MICH.- NCAA Football is back. With a new season comes new faces. Michigan State’s football program has an important new face behind the center this season.

Noah Kim had been announced as the starting quarterback prior to Friday’s action against Central Michigan. The Redshirt Junior out-dueled freshmen Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt this offseason, leading to his 1st string status. Ever since QB Payton Thorpe transferred to Auburn in May, MSU has been searching for a go-to play caller to solve some of their questions on offense.

Kim was born and raised in Virginia. The 6’2, 185 lb Quarterback played ball at Westfield High School before committing to Michigan State in 2019 after decommiting from Virginia Technical Institute.

Against Central Michigan, Kim threw for 279 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He showed his efficiency, averaging nine yards gained per passing attempt in the 31-7 victory.

Kim will be QB1 for the foreseeable future, barring any unexpected changes of heart out of head coach Mel Tucker. Spartans fans are excited to see what Noah Kim can bring to this football program.