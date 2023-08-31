Discrimination Protections for Students

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 19 states in a class–action case to secure sex discrimination protections for students.

Discrimination is prohibited in federally funded schools, and they are required to prevent discrimination and harassment on campus.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of students opposing the Department of Education’s implementation of a new regulation governing religious exemption from anti–discrimination laws.

The new regulation, which was adopted at the tail end of the Trump Administration, significantly weakens protections from discrimination on religious grounds.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said that quote, “this Trump–era rule allows schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students based on a religious exemption they only assert once a claim has been filed against them, students are entitled to know if their school will assert the religious exemption before they become victims, not after.” End quote.

