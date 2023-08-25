Kimberly Van Gundy Passes Away at 61

Ishpeming, Mich.– Kimberly Van Gundy, the wife of former Detroit Pistons Head Coach Stan Van Gundy, has passed away at 61 years old, the Van Gundy family has announced. Her cause of death is unknown and her passing was unexpected, per family announcement.

Kim graduated from Castleton College with her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and with her Master’s Degree in Counseling at Fordham University. She had a profound interest in animal activism. Because of this, the Van Gundy family asks for donations to be directly sent to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral, rather than flowers or money sent to the family.

Kim is survived by her husband Stan Van Gundy, her son Michael Van Gundy, and her daughters Shannon, Alison and Kelly Van Gundy.

The family has received an immense amount of support from extended family, family friends, the NBA community and the Pistons fanbase. May Kim rest in eternal peace.