Michigan graduating rates on the rise

Michigan’s high school graduation rate for 2023 was the second highest ever recorded in the state’s history.

The four-year graduation rate for students attending Michigan public schools was 81.77 percent last year, while the high school dropout rate fell to 8.13%. according to data provided by Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information.

Those numbers were only topped in 2020, when graduation requirements were temporarily relaxed due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said these findings are “……..a welcome sign that student achievement is rebounding and a tribute to the hard work of Michigan students, educators, support staff, and communities. While our progress has been significant over the last two years, we have more work to do to address graduation rate gaps. Local school districts and the department will continue focusing efforts to support students and staff in this regard.”

For more information about high school graduation and dropout rates in Michigan visit: mischooldata.org