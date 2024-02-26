Michigan graduating rates on the rise

1 hour ago Jessica Potila

Michigan’s high school graduation rate for 2023 was the second highest ever recorded in the state’s history.

The four-year graduation rate for students attending Michigan public schools was 81.77 percent last year, while the high school dropout rate fell to 8.13%. according to data provided by Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information.

Those numbers were only topped in 2020, when graduation requirements were temporarily relaxed due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said these findings are “……..a welcome sign that student achievement is rebounding and a tribute to the hard work of Michigan students, educators, support staff, and communities. While our progress has been significant over the last two years, we have more work to do to address graduation rate gaps. Local school districts and the department will continue focusing efforts to support students and staff in this regard.” 

For more information about high school graduation and dropout rates in Michigan visit: mischooldata.org

More Stories

Trenary Outhouse Races: A quirky winter celebration in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

3 mins ago Selena Potila

Iron Mountain area restaurant chains are the latest targets of scam artists

59 mins ago Jessica Potila

Police seeking potential date rape victims connected to raid on Chatham home

1 hour ago Jessica Potila

CopperDog Events Taking Place this Weekend Includes Fundraiser Dinner on Sunday

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Man on the Street: Unveiling the passion and artistry of Marquette’s beauty and grooming scene

3 days ago Selena Potila

Grand Blanc resident convicted in 2018 shooting death at Rose Lake State Park

3 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Trenary Outhouse Races: A quirky winter celebration in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

3 mins ago Selena Potila

Iron Mountain area restaurant chains are the latest targets of scam artists

59 mins ago Jessica Potila

Police seeking potential date rape victims connected to raid on Chatham home

1 hour ago Jessica Potila

Michigan graduating rates on the rise

1 hour ago Jessica Potila

CopperDog Events Taking Place this Weekend Includes Fundraiser Dinner on Sunday

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier