Spaghetti fundraiser in L’anse set for April 20

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

The 54th Annual Ed Clements Spaghetti Dinner will be held in April at Sacred Heart Church in L’anse.

The fundraiser will include a wine pull, silent auction, raffle buckets, as well as jackpot raffle, and a Scrip/RaiseRight gift card for sale.

All proceeds benefit the SHS Home and School Association.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5–12. Children under 4-years-old eat free.

Tickets are available at the door and can be purchased in advance from the school office or from any Sacred Heart School family.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

