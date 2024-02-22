Bill introduced to rename portion of U.P. highway after WWII hero

15 hours ago Jessica Potila

A Michigan State Representative introduced a bill today to rename a section of Upper Peninsula highway after a World War II veteran who was killed in action.

Rep. Gregory Markkanen (R), who serves Michigan’s 110th District, wants to rename a portion of M-26 in Houghton County as the Private Wesley Karna Memorial Highway. Private Karna, who was born and raised in Painesdale, served in the Fifth Army, 91st Infantry, 362nd Regiment, F Company in Italy during the war. He died Sept. 22, 1944, in northern Italy while fighting against the Gothic Line, an enemy force made up of German and Italian forces. Karna received a Purple Heart for his service.

The young war hero was one of nine children born to parents Erick and Ida Karna, who were Finnish immigrants. “Pvt. Karna served his country bravely in its time of greatest need. As a fellow veteran, I’m honored to introduce a bill to memorialize his service and sacrifice in the Painsedale and South Range communities,” Markkanen said.

Markkanen is Republican vice-chair on the House Committee on Military, Veterans, and Homeland Security and served with the 82nd Airborne Division in the Airborne Infantry Platoon as well as in the Michigan Army National Guard. 

His bill to rename a section of M-26 was referred to the House Transportation Committee.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Man on the Street: An exclusive journey into Marquette’s vibrant music scene (Part three)

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Snowduro Bike Race returns to Hancock

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper Country Intermediate School District students’ triumph at regional automotive competition

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Negaunee man charged with criminal sexual conduct

15 hours ago Jessica Potila

Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Releases Nominees for the Sparkplug Awards in March

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Snowduro Bike Race Returning to Hancock

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Man on the Street: An exclusive journey into Marquette’s vibrant music scene (Part three)

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Snowduro Bike Race returns to Hancock

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper Country Intermediate School District students’ triumph at regional automotive competition

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Bill introduced to rename portion of U.P. highway after WWII hero

15 hours ago Jessica Potila

Negaunee man charged with criminal sexual conduct

15 hours ago Jessica Potila