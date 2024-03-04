More than $600,000 in scholarship funding at Bay College

1 hour ago Jessica Potila

Bay college is accepting scholarship applications for the 2024–2025 Academic Year.

The college provides more than 300 scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors, current students and returning learners.

This year, over $600,000 in scholarship funding is available. Scholarships are awarded for academic excellence, financial need, leadership, and specific academic programs.

Applications are available online at baycollege.edu/scholarships.

Students are encouraged to apply by March 30 for priority consideration.

Scholarship funding is made possible by donations to the Bay College Foundation.

