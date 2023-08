The Lakenenland Music Festival returned for another successful run at the Lakenenland Sculpture Park in Chocolay Township. The two-day festival included many local musicians who donated their talent to the event.

Friday evening saw hundreds of guests pour in as three acts took to the main stage, John LaJuenesse, followed by Whiskey Ryan and Catfish Kennedy and finally the Luke Ogea Band.

Visit our YouTube page for more about this festival:

LAKENENLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 – YouTube