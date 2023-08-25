9 LIVES FOR $9

Until August 31st, you can go to UPAWS in Gwinn, MI off highway 553 to adopt a cat or small critter for just $9(dollars).

UPAWS has many cats and small critters available, and they can all be viewed online at www.upaws.org. To set up an appointment to meet the animal(s) you like in person, go to www.picktime.com/upaws to set up an appointment. UPAWS is currently only seeing people via appointment for adoptions and drop offs.

The kitten or small critter needs to be 9 months or older to qualify and they do come:

Spayed or Neutered

Fully Health Inspected

Vaccinated

Micro-chipped

and come with sample food and litter.