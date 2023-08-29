LeBron James Jr. Cause of Cardiac Arrest Revealed

Ishpeming, Mich.- LeBron James Jr. went into cardiac arrest on July 24. The young basketball prodigy, who goes by ‘Bronny’ due to his world famous father being LeBron James, collapsed mid-practice and nearly lost his life. Over a month later, the James family announced what caused this medical scare: a Congenital Heart Defect. A James Family Spokesperson released the following statement on their behalf:

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.”

Bronny, who has been staying away from basketball activities since his collapse, had a stellar high school tenure of basketball. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game as a Senior for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny earned 4-star recruit status and was recently named a McDonald’s All-American. This propelled him to several college offers, ultimately agreeing to a commitment to the University of Southern California (USC).

USC Head Coach Andy Enfield told media that “everyone is hopeful” that Bronny will return to play. The Trojans’ 2023-2024 NCAAB season begins on November 6 vs. Kansas State. It is unclear whether or not the NBA hopeful will play with the team to start this season.