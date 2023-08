JOE LOUIS GREENWAY PROJECT ONGOING AMID CONTINUING PUBLIC OUTREACH FORUMS.

THE CITY OF DETROIT CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS RESIDENTS ACCESS TO GREEN SPACES AND PATHWAYS FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION, AS THE AUTOMOBILE THAT WAS ONCE THE HEART OF THE CITY, TAKES THE PASSENGER SEAT TO BIKING AND WALKING.

DETROIT AND THE JOE LOUIS GREENWAY PROJECT (JLGP), BROKE GROUND OFFICIALLY IN SEPTEMBER OF 2021, BUT THIS HAS BEEN BEING dreamt up since 2007, first with the Friends of the Inner Circle Greenway, which then became part of the Detroit Greenways Coalition Network Vision in 2009. With previously existing land and groundwork, the coalition tweaked the plans and trails and advocated for its development, working closely with the city of Detroit. In 2017, Mayor Mike Duggan announced plans to rename the Inner Circle Greenway after legendary boxer and Detroiter, Joe Louis.

THROUGH GRANTS FROM MICHIGANS NATURAL RESOURCES TRUST FUND AND MDOT THE CITY ACQUIRED WHAT WILL BECOME THE NORTHERN AND WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE LOOP.

WITH THE FIRST SEGMENT OF THE LONG LAUDED JOE LOUIS GREENWAY HAVING OPENED THIS PAST FALL, AND THE SOUTHWEST PORTION THIS SPRING, EXCITEMENT IS BUILDING AS MORE RESIDENTS CAN SEE THE VISION SLOWLY COMING TO FRUITION, WITH DONORS EXCITED TO SIGN ON, AS THE BUDGET CONTINUES TO INCREASE.

THIS 27.5 MILE, 350 MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET PROJECT WILL UNIFY AND CONNECT 23 DIFFERENT NEIGHBOURHOODS TO THE CITIES WATERFRONT, AS WELL AS WITH THE CITIES OF HIGHLAND PARK, HAMTRAMCK, AND DEARBORN. NOT TO MENTION A FURTHER CONNECTION WITH CANADA AFTER CONSTRUCTION OF THE GORDIE HOWE BRIDGE IS COMPLETED IN THE COMING YEARS.

THIS PROJECT IS SLATED TO CONTINUE OPENING SEGMENTS OF THE GREENWAY AS CONSTRUCTION IS COMPLETED UNTIL 2026, AND THE CITY AND JLGP WILL HOST OUTREACH AND INSIGHT FORUMS AS CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES, TO BEST SERVE AND ADVOCATE CHANGES AND TWEAKS TO THE PLANS TO BEST SERVE THE RESIDENTS AND COMMUNITIES, AND LESSEN THE IMPACT ON DAILY LIFE AS CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES.

THIS WILL SERVE AS AN ANCHOR NOT ONLY FOR THE COMMUNITY BY EXPANDING ACCESSIBILITY TO RECREATIONAL SPACES, CONNECTING PARKS AND NEIGHBOURHOODS, BUT ALLOWING RESIDENTS TO TRAVEL SAFELY WITHOUT NEED FOR A CAR. THERE WILL ALSO BE SPACES FOR BUSINESS AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY, AS WELL AS CONTINUED MEANINGFUL AND EQUITABLE INVESTMENTS, WHICH WILL DOUBLY GROW AND SERVE THE AREA AS A WHOLE. IN THOSE REGARDS, COMMUNITY INSIGHT IS MOST IMPORTANT TO ENSURE THE PROJECT AND SPACES GOALS ARE BEST ACCOMPLISHED AND THE COMMUNITY IS BEST SERVED.

THE ALREADY EXISTING RIVERWALKS AND SPACES ARE LEADING EXAMPLES OF INNOVATION THROUGH URBAN ENHANCEMENTSIN THE NATION. THE INTERNATIONAL RIVERWALK, WHICH DANCES ALONG THE DETROIT RIVER AND INCLUDES THE HISTORIC BELLE ISLE, IS RANKED ATOP THE LIST OF BEST IN THE NATION.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE JLGP LEONA MEDLEY HAS SAID QUOTE “THE JLGP IS PROUD TO SERVE DETROITERS AND VISITORS TO OUR GREAT CITY ALONG WITH THE CITY OF DETROIT, THE RIVERFRONT CONSERVANCY AND MICHIGAN CENTRAL WITH THE OPENING OF THE SOUTHWEST GREENWAY AS WE CONTINUE TO CONNECT THE AMAZING RIVERFRONT TO OUR BELOVED NEIGHBURHOODS THROUGHOUT THE CITY.”

THESE FORUMS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND THE CITY POSTS REGULAR UPDATES. WITH THE NEXT ONE BEING HELD AT THE CLARK PARK RECREATION CENTER ON SEPTEMBER 6TH AT 6:00PM. THE FORUM WILL HEAR FEEDBACK ON PROPOSED ROUTE CHANGES THROUGH HUBBARD FARMS AND SOUTHWEST, CONNECTING THROUGH TO CLARK PARK AND BIKE LANE ADDITIONS TO THE GORDIE HOWE BRIDGE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THE WEBSITE OR SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS AT https://detroitmi.gov/departments/general-services-department/joe-louis-greenway

FLYER FOR LATEST JLGP COMMUNITY MEETING.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 6TH 2023, 6:00PM, CLARK PARK RECREATION CENTER.

SHARE AND SICUSS COMMUNITY LED ROUTE CHANGES TO JOE LOUIS GREENWAY.