Copper Country Finns to celebrate Juhannus on Quincy Green

HANCOCK – Join the Finnish community in celebrating Midsummer (Juhannus) at Quincy Green in Hancock on Saturday, June 24. The Finlandia Foundation Copper Country Chapter will kick off the festivities at 12 p.m. by raising the Midsummer pole (Juhannus salko). This symbolic event will be accompanied by lively music from the Backroom Boys and traditional dancing led by the Kivajat Dancers.

To create a festive atmosphere, the decoration of the Midsummer pole will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Chapter members will gather to adorn the pole with locally harvested birch boughs, vibrant greens, and other hand-crafted natural decorations. This tradition, rooted in Swedish-speaking coastal regions and the Åland Islands of Finland, was introduced locally almost a decade ago. Michigan has become a significant home for Swedish-speaking Finns, with enclaves such as Dollar Bay and communities in Marquette, Gogebic, and Delta counties. Another Midsummer tradition involves placing two small birch trees on either side of the front doors of homes.

One of the highlights of Juhannus is the Juhannus kokko, or bonfire. Since the 1890s, this tradition has been cherished at Toivola’s Agate Beach. The Toivola Volunteer Fire Department and others will host the lighting of the bonfire at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. This event is open to the public and free of charge, providing an opportunity to gather around the mesmerizing flames and enjoy the warm camaraderie of the community.

This year’s Midsummer celebration holds additional significance as the California-based Finlandia Foundation National recently acquired ownership of the Finnish American Heritage Center’s assets and operations. This ensures the preservation of Finnish-American history and contemporary culture, securing their place in the city that has long embraced and championed Finnish-American and Finnish heritage.

In Finland, Midsummer is a highly anticipated summer holiday when people flock to the lakes and forests to revel in the endless daylight. Previously, Juhannus held religious significance as a day dedicated to St. John the Baptist and served as a time for large church conventions. Over the years, some of these denominational gatherings have shifted closer to the Fourth of July. For Finnish Americans, Juhannus is a momentous occasion to celebrate their unique history and culture. This year’s events are open to all, inviting everyone to partake in the festivities and learn more about the rich traditions that honor Finnish-American heritage.