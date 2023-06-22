NFL Rookie Jake Witt to participate in the ceremonial coin toss

MARQUETTE – NFL rookie Jake Witt, who was a participant in the Upper Peninsula Football All-Star Game in 2018, will be involved in this year’s event. He will conduct the ceremonial coin toss at the 16th annual game, taking place on June 24 at the Superior Dome in Marquette. Additionally, Witt will participate in the game’s Youth Football Camp on June 22, also at the Superior Dome.

Witt, originally from Bruce Crossing in the western Upper Peninsula, wants to inspire this year’s players with his own journey. He emphasizes that coming from a small town in the U.P. should not be seen as a barrier but as a blessing, as big dreams can be achieved from there. Witt shares his personal experience of playing in the game five years ago, choosing basketball at Michigan Tech, and eventually joining the football team at NMU as a walk-on. Now, he returns to the game as an NFL draft pick, proving that anything is possible for these players.

The game organizer, Todd Goldbeck, commends Witt for his example of giving back and emphasizes the importance of community involvement. Proceeds from the game, along with a food drive for St. Vincent dePaul, will benefit various U.P. charities and high school athletic programs, including scholarships and the Bay Cliff Health Camp.

The Youth Football Camp will be held on June 22, and interested participants can register prior to the event for a suggested donation of $5. All-star practices will take place throughout the week, and a banquet will be held on June 23 at NMU’s University Center. The main event, the all-star game, will kick off at 1 p.m. on June 25 at the Superior Dome. Tickets can be purchased online at NMU Tickets.

For more information about the game and the youth camp, contact Todd Goldbeck at todd@excel.net. For inquiries regarding Jake Witt, reach out to his agent David Gregory at dg@bullrushsports.com or (517) 303-6788.