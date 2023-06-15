AEDs, Training Provided to Local Organizations

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have generously donated automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to five local organizations in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This initiative, in collaboration with Bellin Health, aims to provide 80 AEDs to eligible organizations in need. The decision was prompted by a cardiac emergency experienced by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in January.

Hannah Holsworth, the Team Leader of Bellin Health Cardiology Associates-Marquette, coordinated with Emilie Stack from the Marquette County Health Department Emergency Preparedness and Katie Moe, the Campus Recreation Manager at NMU Rec Sports, to compile a list of 30 local sports organizations, nonprofits, and police agencies for the AED donation program.

The fortunate organizations selected to receive AEDs include the Gwinn School District, Marquette County Youth Football, Marquette County Junior Golf Association, Marquette Mountain Ski Patrol (to be used during various events such as the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Race, Noquemanon Ski Marathon, Marquette Marathon, and Marquette Trail 50 Ultra Marathon), and the Superiorland Soccer Association. Representatives from each organization will travel to Green Bay-Tailgate Village on July 14 to receive the AEDs, AED wall mounts, First Aid supplies, and CPR/AED certification, amounting to a value of $2,000.

Recognizing the need to support all the local applicants, Bellin Health Cardiology Associates-Marquette has committed to providing an additional five AEDs this summer. They will also partner with NMU Rec Sports to provide CPR/AED certifications. The ultimate goal is to ensure that all 30 applicants receive an AED and training in the coming years.

For organizations interested in accessing AED resources, they can visit the Packers’ community website or reach out to Bellin Health Cardiology Associates-Marquette, the Marquette County Health Department, or NMU Rec Sports.

