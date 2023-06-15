William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”

MARQUETTE – The Marquette Regional History Center and Upper Peninsula Shakespeare Festival are excited to present a collaborative fundraiser, “The Play’s the Thing”! Get ready to experience the timeless masterpiece, Hamlet, in a unique setting that captures the essence of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Taking place in the rotunda of the Marquette Regional History Center, this thrust-style production will immerse audiences in the action, with risers providing a perfect vantage point to observe the drama unfolding. Hamlet, with its blend of political intrigue, sexual obsession, philosophical musings, and thrilling action, stands as Shakespeare’s monumental achievement, showcasing his genius and the power of the English language.

This exceptional production will feature a talented ensemble of local professionals alongside classically trained actors from across the country, coming together to bring Hamlet to life in the Upper Peninsula.

Mark your calendars for August 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12 at 7:30 pm, and join at the Marquette Regional History Center for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets are available now and offer different seating options to suit your preference. The VIP “Bourgeoisie” tickets are priced at $30.00, providing exclusive floor seats. For those seeking an authentic Globe Theatre experience, the “Groundlings” tickets offer floor seats for $20.00. Alternatively, the “Pigeon Roost” balcony seats are available for $10.00. Due to limited seating per show, we recommend purchasing your tickets in advance.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support the Marquette Regional History Center and the Upper Peninsula Shakespeare Festival while enjoying the brilliance of Hamlet. Secure your tickets today by calling 906.226.3571, visiting marquettehistory.org, or purchasing in person at the Marquette Regional History Center.