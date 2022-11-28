WUPPDR Partners with MSHDA to Make Energy Efficient Upgrades to Homes in the Western U.P.

The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) was awarded a $500,000 grant by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). The grant will be used to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades with the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE).

The MI-HOPE program is an extension of the MSHDA’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) and aids Michigan communities by providing funds to local governments and non-profit organizations to engage in energy efficient housing projects.

The WUPPDR has been providing general planning support to the western six counties of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula through its many programs, projects, and services.

WUPPDR will use the grant to repair and replace roofs, windows, insulation, heating systems, and water heaters. The projects are expected to be completed by September 30th, 2026.

For more details, including eligibility, and to apply Click Here