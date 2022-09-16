U.P. Regional Blood Center in critical need

4 days ago Joni Anderson

UPPER PENINSULA, MI – The UP Regional Blood Center is experiencing a CRITICAL NEED for ALL blood types. The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

Please visit our Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at https://www.uphealthsystem.com/regional-blood-center for more information.

For hours and scheduling please call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420. Donate Local. Keep your blood in the U.P.!

More Stories

Link: 2022 Michigan DNR Hunter’s Digest

1 day ago Joni Anderson

2022 Flame of Hope charity run

1 week ago Joni Anderson

Escanaba boil water advisory: Full press release

3 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Escanaba road closure: full press release

4 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Gwinn man sentenced: full press release

1 month ago Joni Anderson

Ishpeming man sentenced in CSA case

1 month ago Joni Anderson

You may have missed

Keweenaw Faiths united are Dedicating Peace Poles Tomorrow near the Lift Bridge

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Student with a Knife in Hancock High School Deemed not a Threat

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two Arraigned in 97th District Court – Baraga County on Drug Charges

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Link: 2022 Michigan DNR Hunter’s Digest

1 day ago Joni Anderson

Hundreds Flock Downtown Hancock and Houghton for the 33rd Parade of Nations

1 day ago Thomas Fournier