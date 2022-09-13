2022 Flame of Hope charity run

3 days ago Joni Anderson

MICHIGAN – On Monday, September 12th at 12:00 P.M. the Flame of Hope charity run got underway. Starting in Copper Harbor and finishing in Downtown Detroit, the 750 mile marathon is split into segments of 30 miles. Each segment is run by a different team and each team is made up of members from three different law enforcement agencies. Those agencies being the Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Corrections, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

As of 1:30 on Tuesday the 13th the Michigan Department of Corrections team is just outside of Christmas near Munising. The marathon is expected to finish on Friday, September 16th.

The Flame of Hope run aims to raise funds and awareness for the Michigan Special Olympics. So far they’ve raised over $70,000 of their $100,000 goal.

If you would like to donate, or for more information on the Flame of Hope run click here

New season of Live at The Fold at Hiawatha Music Co-op

21 hours ago Max Labeaud

The POW/MIA 5K Helps the Hubbell VFW Post Restore the Town’s Veteran Honor Roll

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

3 days ago Max Labeaud

MARJI GESICK 50 MILE RACE

3 days ago Max Labeaud

