Boil water advisory for the City of Escanaba: full press release

2 days ago Joni Anderson

NOTICE: Residents living in the area of the 900 thru 1100 blocks of Stephenson Ave,1702 9 th Ave N, and 913, 915, 917, 919 Sheridan, please be advised of a boil water advisory. This is disruption of water service is due to the work of replacing aging Fire Hydrants in the area before the street work occurs.
All affected residents have already received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory.
Expect low to no water pressure Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022. Due to the possibility of unsafe water, you are directed to start BOILING ALL DRINKING WATER taken from the public water system as per notification given above. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving consumption of water.

It is advised to boil water per these instructions: Bring tap water to a solid boil, once the water is steadily boiling, continue to boil for five full minutes, allow to cool and store in a container. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking until further notice.
Once work is complete, mains will be flushed, water tested for bacteriological analysis, and each affected resident will be notified once safe to drink.
Once service is restored, if water still remains discolored after 20-30 minutes, please contact the Water Department.
For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-3291.

