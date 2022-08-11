Public assistance requested in drive by shooting investigation: Full media release

Troopers from the Gladstone Post along with deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Dept. are requesting public assistance with an on-going investigation surrounding the drive-by shootings of two residences along County Rd. G08 in Wallace. The shootings took place on June 24 during the evening hours. A possible suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored Pontiac passenger vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Sgt. Joe Racicot at the Gladstone Post (906)428-4412 or D/Sgt. David Ashby at the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at (906)863-4441 ext. 2520. You can also remain anonymous and contact the Marinette/Menominee Crime Stoppers at (715)732-7609 or email www.mmcrimestoppers.com.

