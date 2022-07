MICHIGAMME – The Marquette County Road Commission is closing Road 607 for bridge repairs.

F.A. Industrial Services will be working approximately 13 and a half miles north of U.S. 41 starting July 11.

The closure will be in effect until July 29.

The road is also known as the Peshekee Grade.

It runs between Champion and Michigamme.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491

