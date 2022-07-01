Trillium House reopens, announces new executive director

MARQUETTE, MI – As many prepare to celebrate the 4th of July Holiday weekend, Trillium House in Marquette has another reason to celebrate. After several months of closure, Trillium House has begun to welcome resident applications and a new executive director.

Trillium House temporarily closed in late November following the malfunction of its sprinkler system, which flooded the facility. Over the last seven months, the nonprofit organization has worked closely with area contractors and other businesses to make necessary repairs.

Along with accepting applications, Trillium House is pleased to welcome to its staff Rick Sanville as its new executive director. A respected nonprofit leader, Sanville brings to the organization extensive experience working with individuals and families (including vulnerable populations) to address various guardianship and care needs. Rick is the co-founder and former CEO of Upper Peninsula Family Solutions (UPFS). Prior to founding UPFS, he served in various leadership roles with Michigan Works! and Child and Family Services of the U.P. Rick is also board president of the Marquette Alger Resolution Services and a graduate of NMU.

“After founding UPFS, I’m excited to take on this role with Trillium House to serve the community in a new way,” said new Trillium Executive Director Rick Sanville. “Trillium has been known for its commitment to quality care. I want to do whatever I can to work in partnership with the staff and leadership to continue to support the community and honor the work of those before me.”

As interim executive director, Alicia Burgess helped ensure quality care during the closure and provide vital support towards reopening the building. Following the start of the new executive director, she will continue on with Trillium overseeing operations and clinical onsite support services.

“We want to thank everyone that has supported us over the past year,” said Interim Executive Director Alicia Burgess. “We couldn’t have done this without all of these amazing people and organizations. I am truly looking forward to getting back to helping our residents and families make the most of their time and receive the best care.”

Located in Marquette, Michigan, Trillium House is a care facility supporting individuals receiving hospice care through hospice agencies and those in need of short-term guest care (respite). Since 2018, Trillium has served individuals and families throughout the U.P.

“The community support we’ve received has been truly outstanding,” said Trillium Board Vice President Roger Bentlage. “As we continue our mission in the year ahead, we welcome continued donations and volunteer support. Every bit helps to ensure that we are able to fulfill our mission and support the community, including those with financial challenges.”

To inquire about care options or to request an application for care, contact housemanager@trilliumhospicehouse.org or call (906) 264-5026. Those interested in volunteering or making a financial or material donation are encouraged to visit www.trilliumhospicehouse.org.

