New way to pay for parking in Downtown Marquette

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE, MI – The new pay stations in Downtown Marquette have been installed and payment for parking will be required starting Wednesday, June 8. Ample signage is being placed in parking lots and on blocks in Downtown Marquette reminding visitors where payment will be required for parking at a nearby pay station. Parking payments are enforced Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at a rate of $1 per hour. Payment can be made at the nearest pay station to your vehicle with coin or credit card, or via Passport Parking app. Visitors will want to make sure they have their license plate numbers available, as it will be used to identify their vehicle as paid. An option for 15 minutes of free parking has been added, for those who need to quickly run a brief errand downtown.

Options for long-term parking passes and overnight parking passes are still available and can be purchased at downtownmarquette.org/parking.

For more information on parking in Downtown Marquette, please contact Jodi Lanciani, Operations and Parking Manager, at (906) 228-9475, ext. 101 or Jodi@downtownmarquette.org.

More Stories

Bridgefest parade seeks entries

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Police seek help with hit and run

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Negaunee family grateful for help following cancer treatment

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Critical blood need in U.P.

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Downed power line causes outage in downtown Marquette

6 days ago Lisa Bowers

COVID-19 uptick causes care precautions

6 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Keweenaw Co-Op Raising Funds for New Location Through Capital Campaign

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

New way to pay for parking in Downtown Marquette

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Bridgefest parade seeks entries

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Eagle Mine to offer public tours

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Teen defensive driving course offered

3 days ago Lisa Bowers