Bridgefest parade seeks entries

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Houghton, Mich. – Bridgefest 2022 is June 16-19th, in Houghton and Hancock. This year’s celebration includes the Bridgefest parade on Friday, June 17th at 7:05 pm. The route begins in Hancock and proceeds over the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. It continues through downtown Houghton ending just past the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce office. The parade theme of Bridgefest 2022, is the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Find parade registration forms and detailed information online at www.bridgefestfun.com. Entry registration is now open. All entries will be assigned a slot for the parade lineup in June. The $35 registration fee must be paid prior to the parade. Payment information is available on the registration form. Line-up instructions will be emailed to the registered contact person(s) for each entry during the week leading up to the parade.

For more information about the 2022 Bridgefest celebration and how to get involved visit www.bridgefestfun.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

More Stories

Keweenaw Co-Op Raising Funds for New Location Through Capital Campaign

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

New way to pay for parking in Downtown Marquette

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Eagle Mine to offer public tours

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Teen defensive driving course offered

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Police seek help with hit and run

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Negaunee family grateful for help following cancer treatment

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Keweenaw Co-Op Raising Funds for New Location Through Capital Campaign

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

New way to pay for parking in Downtown Marquette

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Bridgefest parade seeks entries

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Eagle Mine to offer public tours

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Teen defensive driving course offered

3 days ago Lisa Bowers