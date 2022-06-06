Bridgefest parade seeks entries

Houghton, Mich. – Bridgefest 2022 is June 16-19th, in Houghton and Hancock. This year’s celebration includes the Bridgefest parade on Friday, June 17th at 7:05 pm. The route begins in Hancock and proceeds over the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. It continues through downtown Houghton ending just past the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce office. The parade theme of Bridgefest 2022, is the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Find parade registration forms and detailed information online at www.bridgefestfun.com. Entry registration is now open. All entries will be assigned a slot for the parade lineup in June. The $35 registration fee must be paid prior to the parade. Payment information is available on the registration form. Line-up instructions will be emailed to the registered contact person(s) for each entry during the week leading up to the parade.

For more information about the 2022 Bridgefest celebration and how to get involved visit www.bridgefestfun.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.