Republic man facing CSAM and computer crimes charges

REPUBLIC,MI The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children

(ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Brian Albert Suomi, 60 of Republic, for child sexually abusive material.

The investigation began with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police found evidence in a search of Suomi’s home that included multiple internet capable devices.

Suomi was charged with 12 counts of child sexually abusive material and 12 counts of using computers to commit a

crime.

He was arraigned in 96th District court on Friday, June 10.

If convicted, Suomi faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive activity as well as 20 years

in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at

http://www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com .

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at

http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.