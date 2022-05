On 5/6/2022 at 5:50pm the Marine Patrol of the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a boat stranded on a sand bar in the Portage Canal near the mouth of the Sturgeon River. The stranded boat was driven by a 67 year old Atlantic Mine Man. Deputies were assisted by Chassell Fire and Rescue. With the assistance the boat was freed without any damage.

