Police searching for missing Palmer woman

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

PALMER, MI – THE Michigan State Police are looking for a missing woman in the Upper Peninsula.

The MSP – Negaunee post said Helen Kontio, 65, is a resident of the Marigold Assisted Living Facility in Palmer.

She was last seen outside the facility at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Kontio suffers from cognitive issues. She is likely still in Marquette County.

She is described as 5′ 4″  tall, weighing 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and gold shirt, blue denim capri pants, white tennis shoes and a dark blue jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call the MSP Negaunee post at 906-475-9922.

