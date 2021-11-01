Marquette County Sheriff seeks fugitive

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office wants help to locate a wanted fugitive.

Nineteen year old On Chenoa Rae Phillips, was released from the Marquette County Jail on October 18.

As a condition of her release, Phillips went directly to a treatment facility. She was also required to wear a GPS tether.

Phillips removed her tether and fled from the treatment facility on October 26.

She is wanted on felony warrants including absconding and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

This is the second time Phillips has tampered with a GPS tracking device. She was arrested in April for similar charges.